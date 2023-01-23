『MorTime LED 24 Day Wooden Advent Calendar Decorated with Christmas Tree Rei【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月23日 21時 21分に出品され04月23日 21時 21分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,596円に設定されています。現在846件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。青森県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
MorTime LED 24 Day Wooden Advent Calendar Decorated with Christmas Tree Reindeer Cabin Pagoda Fence， Lighted Countdown to Christmas Calendar， 24 Storage Drawers
| Christmas Advent Calendar - MorTime Christmas Calendar is designed with 24 numbered drawers which you can hide small surprises behind that kids and adults can look forward to opening each day. Such as small coins， treats， candies， toys， or even special messages. Each drawer measures 1.57" long x 1.89" wide x 1.57" deep.
Best Design - MorTime Christmas Calendar is adorned with LED lights which can glow out charming warm white light in the night. (Requires 2 AA batteries which is NOT included.) MorTime Countdown to Christmas Book is crafted from nature wood of premium quality， the smooth surface， edges and curves all reflect advanced technology. Clear numbers on each drawer are easy to read. It also can help children develop digital recognition.
Create Christmas Atmosphere - MorTime Christmas Calendar Decorated with Christmas Tree Reindeer Cabin Pagoda Fence. The bright LED lights and illustrated designs make the book more attractive even at night. MorTime Advent Calendar Book shows your enthusiasm for Christmas and is easily blended with your Christmas decorations. It will add that magical touch to your home and make your Christmas memorable.
Count Down to Christmas - MorTime Christmas Calendar will add Christmas atmosphere throughout the house. Count down the days until Christmas day You can put anything small thing you like into the drawers so that every day you count down you get something special. It is great ideal to celebrate the Christmas and welcome the year to come.
Durable - MorTime Countdown to Christmas Calendar is 10 inches long， 12.3 Inches high， 3 inches wide. It is larger and stronger than other wooden advents. It is durable and can be stored for next year use.
