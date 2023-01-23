『Dance Mat， Toys for 3 4 5 6 7 8+ Year Old Girls， Electronic Musical Play Ma【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月13日 05時 34分に出品され03月13日 05時 34分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,596円に設定されています。現在519件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。兵庫県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|Dance Mat， Toys for 3 4 5 6 7 8+ Year Old Girls， Electronic Musical Play Mats Dance Pad with LED Light， Dance Game Toy Gift for Kids， 7 Game Modes， Christmas Birthday Gifts for Age 3-10 Year Old Girls
|Upgraded 7 Game Modes Dance Mat - This music dance pad toy has 7 modes in total. Mode 1 to 4 is basic practice mode and gradually escalates in difficulty Mode 5 is a stage mode (PK mode) with 3 stages in total， you need to pass the stage. Mode 6 is the music playing mode kids can follow the music and indicators to show their dancing talent Mode 7 is the piano keyboard mode that creates their songs through their dance rhythms. Kids can switch between these modes at will. Also， the playback volume can be adjusted freely while immersed in it. They will fall in love with music and sports.brFun & Interactive Musical Dancing Toy - The dance mat has LED lights and various colors， Children follow the beat of music and dance to the cues of the light-up pattern， and let them fall in love with dancing and exercise The Dance pad game can also stimulate childrens hand and foot coordination ability， improve concentration and cultivate creativity & confidence. And also helps facilitate interaction and cooperation between parents and children. Perfect toys and gifts for 3-8 year old girls.brHigh-quality & Anti-slip Dance Games Toy - Our dancing challenge playmat is made of waterproof heavy-duty vinyl material with a smooth soft surface， and the bottom is designed with special anti-skid stripes， which will not slide at will， causing children to slip and get injured. It is a safe， skin-friendly， and toxic-free toy for kids. This pink dancing play mat is very sensitive when the child dances on it. It is an extremely fun and high-quality dance toy for 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10+ years old girls.brUnique Design & Portable And Foldable - Every girl will be attracted and like this dance mat which printed pretty patterns of a beautiful girl， and 9 pcs shining jewelry. Our dance revolution mats have a portable size (38.5 X 35) which can be folded easily and stored in a gift box， or kids bag. It carried conveniently that Children can take this dance pad to parties and share the fun of dancing with friends and classmates. The dance mat can perfectly fit into a bag for outings. Enjoy the dancing game both indoor & outdoor Perfect girls toys and gifts for 3-4 5-7 6-8 8-10 Year oldbrGreat Toys Gifts for Kids - Our kids dance mat with a color packing box is a perfect gift for kids birthday party favors， Childrens Day， Easter， Halloween， Thanksgiving， Christmas， Holiday， New Year， etc. Our kids dance mat is suitable for children of many ages， so you can play them with friend， classmates， family anytime and anywhere. This dance mat toy is an ideal gift for 3 4 5 6 7 8+ years old girls.
