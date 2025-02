Schleich Horse Club 13-Piece Toy for Girls and Boys Ages 5+， Horse Wash Are【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

EXCLUSIVE PLAYSET. This special edition Horse Club playset is available exclusively at select retailers.

NO-FUSS ASSEMBLY. Our toys like to play as much as possible, so this playset is built for easy assembly. Lets get your story started

DETAILED & AUTHENTIC. How do we get our horse models to look and feel so realistic? We ask the horses to stand reeeeeeeeeally still.

DESIGNED FOR STORYTELLERS. Do horses sing in the shower? Do they pretend theyre seahorses at bath time? Do horse dads get mad when their kids use up all the hot water? Our toys believe your stories should run wild and free.

HORSE TOYS FOR KIDS OF ALL AGES. This playset is recommended for kids ages 5 up…perfect for young horse lovers and grown kids, too.