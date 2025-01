★送料・関税無料★Sunny Black Tape in Hair Extensions Invisible Tape ins Human Hair【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

? Tape Adhesive: Tips for Secure Fit. Firstly, when wearing the wig, it is important to tape an appropriate amount of your own hair based on its density. Avoid tape too much hair, as it may compromise the adhesives strength. Secondly, using a heating plate during application can enhance the adhesion. Lastly, its possible that adhesive strips may lose their stickiness due to weather conditions or storage time. We will offer new hair or additional replacement tapes.

? Specification ?: Our Sunny Tape in Hair Extensions Human Hair come in a range of sizes, from 12-24 inches, and weights, from 2g to 2.5g per piece. We recommend 40-60 pieces for a full head attachment. And our tape is replaceable. With good hair care, you can reuse the extensions more than one time.

? Remy Human Hair ?: Sunny Black Tape in Hair Extensions are made from remy human hair, which is soft and silky with healthy shine, no tangle and shedding. It can be straightened, curled, washed and dyed to darker color with professional dyeing process. Please notice that the temperature should be under 180.

? Bring You Unparalleled Beauty ?: Our Sunny Hair Extensions Tape in Human Hair can be styled and treated just like your own hair, making it the perfect choice for daily wear, special occasions, and everything in between. Youll love how it enhances your natural beauty!

? About Color ?: Our Sunny Tape in Black Hair Extensions are designed to match your hair color perfectly, with a healthy and natural shine. Plus, we offer color matching services to ensure you get the perfect shade. And, if you want to darken your hair, our extensions can be dyed with professional coloring products.