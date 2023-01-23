『Raynesys Garden Tool Bag， Gardening Tote Bag Organizer with Pockets & Handl【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月30日 01時 08分に出品され03月30日 01時 08分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,596円に設定されています。現在971件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。宮城県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|Raynesys Garden Tool Bag， Gardening Tote Bag Organizer with Pockets & Handle， Canvas 900D Heavy Duty Garden Storage Bag with Long Adjustable Shoulder Strap for Tools， Green
| STANABLE & CONVENIENT: Come with a stable and high load-bearing bottom， built-in PE foam， making it easy for the bag to stand up by itself when placed on any surface with or without tools. Long adjustable strap and the comfortable handle are convenient for you to carry the tool bag everywhere. Note: It is NOT including tools.
HIGH QUALITY FABRIC: Made of 900D high-elastic polyester fabric， this garden tool storage bag is very soft and durable， dirt and wear resistance， can be used for a long time.
MULTIFUNCTION: This tool storage bag can be used as a professional gardening tote bag， or a universal home storage organizer. Printed tools， fertilizer， seeds， seedling cups， electrician tools， household cleaning tools， transporting soil， vegetable baskets for picking， or other small garden tools(such as pruner， snips， rake， trowel， shovel and glass spray bottle)， all of these can be placed perfectly on this practical bag.
LARGE CAPACITY: 13.78 x 11.02 x 5.51 inch (35 x 28 x 14cm)， spacious capacity， large enough to store various tools when you do gardening works， helping you to keep different tools grouped and organized. Tip: Please measure or estimate the size/dimension of your tools before buying to avoid dimension problems. Thanks for your cooperation.
MULTIPLE POCKETS: External Pockets: 4 x Inserted Pockets & Elastic Ropes for small tools storage & fixation， 2 x Side Pockets: Sprinkling cans， etc.， Lateral Pocket for tissue and other lighter items; Internal Pockets: Large Empty Pocket for large-sized items， 3 x Inserted Pockets for more flat items， 7 x Elastic Bands to fasten slim tools.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
0723314097992
YS0000047439825014
