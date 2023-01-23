Raynesys Garden Tool Bag， Gardening Tote Bag Organizer with Pockets & Handl【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

STANABLE & CONVENIENT: Come with a stable and high load-bearing bottom， built-in PE foam， making it easy for the bag to stand up by itself when placed on any surface with or without tools. Long adjustable strap and the comfortable handle are convenient for you to carry the tool bag everywhere. Note: It is NOT including tools.

HIGH QUALITY FABRIC: Made of 900D high-elastic polyester fabric， this garden tool storage bag is very soft and durable， dirt and wear resistance， can be used for a long time.

MULTIFUNCTION: This tool storage bag can be used as a professional gardening tote bag， or a universal home storage organizer. Printed tools， fertilizer， seeds， seedling cups， electrician tools， household cleaning tools， transporting soil， vegetable baskets for picking， or other small garden tools(such as pruner， snips， rake， trowel， shovel and glass spray bottle)， all of these can be placed perfectly on this practical bag.

LARGE CAPACITY: 13.78 x 11.02 x 5.51 inch (35 x 28 x 14cm)， spacious capacity， large enough to store various tools when you do gardening works， helping you to keep different tools grouped and organized. Tip: Please measure or estimate the size/dimension of your tools before buying to avoid dimension problems. Thanks for your cooperation.

MULTIPLE POCKETS: External Pockets: 4 x Inserted Pockets & Elastic Ropes for small tools storage & fixation， 2 x Side Pockets: Sprinkling cans， etc.， Lateral Pocket for tissue and other lighter items; Internal Pockets: Large Empty Pocket for large-sized items， 3 x Inserted Pockets for more flat items， 7 x Elastic Bands to fasten slim tools.