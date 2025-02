PRORIDER XSmall 9- 13 Rhinestone Dog Puppy Collar Crystal Cow Leather 6【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Xsmall 9"-13"

BROWN/TURQUOISE

Width for Large and Medium is 1.5 inch, Small xSmall is 1 inch. Measure the neck and pick one size up. Dog are Humans Best Friend.

Built in small ring next to the buckle for Tags. Made with full grain NATURALLY TANNED genuine leather

SUPERIOR QUALITY AND WORKMANSHP.