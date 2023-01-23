『Taco Dog， Short Dog Leash Handmade from Full Grain Leather - Suitable for S【2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月20日 13時 20分に出品され03月20日 13時 20分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,596円に設定されています。現在504件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。佐賀県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|Taco Dog， Short Dog Leash Handmade from Full Grain Leather - Suitable for Small to Large Dogs， Puppies - Comfortable Handle， Heavy Duty Metal， Stylish Lead for Walking and Training - Bourbon Brown
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|WALK IN STYLE Here at Taco Dog， safety is one of our top priorities. With our Short Dog Leash， handmade from full grain leather， you and your four legged friend can walk and train in style and comfort. This leash features a handle made of soft leather so it is gentle and comfortable in your hand. The leash is equipped with a swivel-eye snap hook so you can secure your pooch quickly and easily. Made with thick leather， this leash is durable， weather resistant， and gets better with use.brTACO CHEWSDAY PET SUPPLIES Taco Tuesdays was invented for humans， so we invented Taco Chewsdays for dogs， and rightly so. Taco Dog’s Full Grain Leather products are soft， durable and gentle on teeth and gums if your pup decides to take a bite out of your Taco Dog product. From leashes to dog toys， collars to harnesses， Taco Dog has a wide range of stylish and sturdy pet supplies that your pup will love. If you’re looking for a high-quality， durable accessory for your dog， then look no further.brMATERIAL ORIGIN Pet?n， Guatemala ? Our Full Grain Leather is sourced locally in Pet?n， a northern state of Guatemala， home to wild jaguars， luscious rainforests， flat grasslands， placid lakes， and incredible Mayan ruins teeming with exotic flora and fauna. Pet?n is a large remote wilderness， and is truly the uncut gem of Central America’s crown.brFREE TACOS Taco Dog stands behind their products， and knows that this fun， uniquely handcrafted product will make an excellent gift for your furry four-legged friend， whether for birthdays， Christmas， or any special occasion. What’s more， we include a 100% Lifetime Customer Satisfaction Guarantee， so if at any point you are not satisfied with your pup’s purchase， just get in touch with us so we can make it right with a free replacement or refund.
税関で開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0840186403314
商品コード
YS0000021737457481
WILDEDEN ペットカート ペットバギー キャリーカート 犬カート 耐荷重13kg 前も後ろも網窓 安全装置付 中敷き付 犬猫兼用 24カラー(3Dヒョウ柄)
¥ 8594
KEALIANA 折りたたみ式軽量ペットカート レインカバー付き 小型犬 中型犬 多頭 犬バギー ドッグカート ペットキ?
¥ 8593
KEALIANA 折りたたみ式軽量ペットカート レインカバー付き 小型犬 中型犬 多頭 犬バギー ドッグカート ペットキ?
¥ 8593
KEALIANA 折りたたみ式軽量ペットカート レインカバー付き 小型犬 中型犬 多頭 犬バギー ドッグカート ペットキ?
¥ 8593
KEALIANA 折りたたみ式軽量ペットカート レインカバー付き 小型犬 中型犬 多頭 犬バギー ドッグカート ペットキ?
¥ 8593
KEALIANA 折りたたみ式軽量ペットカート レインカバー付き 小型犬 中型犬 多頭 犬バギー ドッグカート ペットキ?
¥ 8593
KEALIANA 折りたたみ式軽量ペットカート レインカバー付き 小型犬 中型犬 多頭 犬バギー ドッグカート ペットキ?
¥ 8593
KEALIANA 折りたたみ式軽量ペットカート レインカバー付き 小型犬 中型犬 多頭 犬バギー ドッグカート ペットキ?
¥ 8593
KEALIANA 折りたたみ式軽量ペットカート レインカバー付き 小型犬 中型犬 多頭 犬バギー ドッグカート ペットキ?
¥ 8593
KEALIANA 折りたたみ式軽量ペットカート レインカバー付き 小型犬 中型犬 多頭 犬バギー ドッグカート ペットキ?
¥ 8593
BTM ペットカート 中型犬 小型犬 折りたたみ 全体洗える フルオーペン設計 軽量 組立簡単 介護用 ドッグカート ペットバギー 犬 猫 動物 ペット用品
¥ 8593
BTM ペットカート 中型犬 小型犬 折りたたみ 全体洗える フルオーペン設計 軽量 組立簡単 介護用 ドッグカート ペットバギー 犬 猫 動物 ペット用品
¥ 8593
BTM ペットカート 中型犬 小型犬 折りたたみ 全体洗える フルオーペン設計 軽量 組立簡単 介護用 ドッグカート ペットバギー 犬 猫 動物 ペット用品
¥ 8593
BTM ペットカート 中型犬 小型犬 折りたたみ 全体洗える フルオーペン設計 軽量 組立簡単 介護用 ドッグカート ペットバギー 犬 猫 動物 ペット用品
¥ 8593
BTM ペットカート 中型犬 小型犬 折りたたみ 全体洗える フルオーペン設計 軽量 組立簡単 介護用 ドッグカート ペットバギー 犬 猫 動物 ペット用品
¥ 8593
BTM ペットカート 中型犬 小型犬 折りたたみ 全体洗える フルオーペン設計 軽量 組立簡単 介護用 ドッグカート ペットバギー 犬 猫 動物 ペット用品
¥ 8593
BTM ペットカート 中型犬 小型犬 折りたたみ 全体洗える フルオーペン設計 軽量 組立簡単 介護用 ドッグカート ペットバギー 犬 猫 動物 ペット用品
¥ 8593
BTM ペットカート 中型犬 小型犬 折りたたみ 全体洗える フルオーペン設計 軽量 組立簡単 介護用 ドッグカート ペットバギー 犬 猫 動物 ペット用品
¥ 8593
落札価格8596円
504 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！