Dinosaur Toys for Kids Age 3 4 5 6 Realistic Dinosaur Figures Set，Car Toys【2025年度カレンダ】

【Interesting dinosaur park】Dinosaur games with 3 inertially driven dinosaur engineering vehicles about 5.5X3.2X4.7 inches， push forward and can glide automatically.17-piece suit of realistic rubber dinosaur figures，and 12- piece suit of road signs and a activity play mat.The package is a beautiful color gift box.Dinosaur car front uses dinosaur modelling design. Create a funny dinosaur park for kids

【Special usage and Educational】All accessories are dinosaur themed.The dinosaur models can also be used in other games.Improve kid’s ability to recognize colors，language skills and hand-eye coordination while playing.Stimulate child’s imagination and satisfy child’s curiosity，let them keep away from being addicted to electronic products for a long time.It help kids to do their creativity and think more than just play.However，it is also a parent-child game

【Material and pledge】Dinosaur cars and dinosaur figures are made of no poison and durable plastic material， with realistic details.There is no sharp corners，all cars have smooth edges，ensure safe for kids.Educational displays and daily games are available

【High material activity play mat】a activity play mat about 27.6 X31.5 inches，it is made of non-woven fabric.Unique design and bright colors create a realistic dinosaur park scenario，include the volcano，river，forest and construction of the scene.A activity play mat if children aren’t playing with this toy ，they can use it for other cars.Let your child have fun playing with dinosaur cars，dinosaur accessories and other toys on the activity play mat

【Great gift for kids】This dinosaur car kit is a no wrong choice as a gift for kids age 3-5 boys or girls.It can as a Christmas gift，birthday gift or Children’s day gift.It is convenient to take out，and can be played outdoor.Monster trucks for boys，adds to the fun of the dinosaur game.It’s attractive to kids