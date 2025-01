Newborn Snowsuits For Baby Boy 3-6-9 Months Unisex Coat Infant Jumpsuit Clothes[並行輸入品]【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品情報

商品名:Newborn Snowsuits For Baby Boy 3-6-9 Months Unisex Coat Infant Jumpsuit Clothes 翻訳:男の子用新生児防寒着3-6-9ヶ月ユニセックスコート幼児ジャンプスーツ服 High-quality Materials- The baby winter snow suits is made of high-quality polyester fiber. The infant snowsuit have double zipper closure in the front, it can be worn in a short time to prevent the baby from catching cold during the changing process.Warm Design- The newborn winter snowsuit keep babys head and ears inside and warm when outing. And the toddler snowsuit comes with gloves to keep your cute babys hands warm. Note: The feet of 0-3-6 Months and 6-9-12 Months are connected and not detachable. And the feet of 12-18 Months, 18-24 Months are detachable, which is convenient for changing other shoes for the baby.Size- The baby boys and girls snowwear have size 3-9 months, 9-12 Months, 12-18 Months, 18-24 Months for your baby.