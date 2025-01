ATTRACO Womens Tennis Dress Scalloped Hem Athletic Dresses with Built-in S【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

2 Piece Tennis Skirts SetsWomens tennis skirts with racerback crop tops feature breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to ensure all-day active comfort

Slim Fit Womens Tennis DressHigh-waisted exercise dress with wide waistband offers tummy control and scalloped hem design creates a lively look

Inner PocketsTwo side pockets are added in undershorts for holding tennis ball and your phone. Moreover, outer left pocket is designed a function to fix the golf tee

Built-in Shorts Workout DressAthletic dress with shorts underneath provides a non see-through coverage and ease of movement

OccasionTennis dresses for women is perfect for tennis, golf, exercise, casual wear, hanging out, best gifts for a tennis lover