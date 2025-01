Live in London/ [DVD][並行輸入品]【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

NTSC/Region 0. Double DVD set. Live In London Babymetal World Tour 2014 showcase four extraordinary live performances. Formed in Japan in 2010 Babymetal have grown from the seeds sown by Svengali Kobametal and evolved steadily into one of the most powerful musical phenomena’s in the world today. The concept of the group is a fusion of the metal and idol genres. The three teenage girls and their band released their selftitled debut album in February 2014.