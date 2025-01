Laminated World Odyssey Map Poster | Executive Style Map | Includes The Mos【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

UP-TO-DATE LAMINATED WORLD MAP ? This world map was developed by a team of cartographers and designers to ensure it’s the best looking map available with guaranteed accurate geographic reference. Make sure you don’t buy an outdated map.

HIGH-QUALITY PRINTING AND LAMINATION ? Map is printed with archival-quality inks on 36lb bright-white paper then laminated with a satin-finish 1.7mil lamination on each side. Shipped rolled in a tube (NOT FOLDED).

MORE LEGIBLE LABELS THAN ANY OTHER MAP ? Compared to other 36” x 24” maps, this work of art includes more labels at larger font sizes. See continents, countries, US States & Canadian Provinces, cities, rivers, lakes, relief, largest mountain ranges, highest peaks, marine areas, minor islands and more.

SOOTHING COLORS, MOST UP TO DATE MAP ? Expertly-designed with up to date geographic data and labels in a color palette that’s easy on the eyes.

DESIGNED & PRINTED IN THE USA ? Designed by a family-run map company. We’ve shipped 100,000+ maps in our 30 years in business. All our products include a lifetime money-back satisfaction guarantee