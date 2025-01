PDP LVL50 Wired Headset with Noise Cancelling Microphone: White ー PS5/PS4【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

WIRED GAMING HEADSET WITH MICー PlayStation Official Licensed Product. Works great with PlayStation (PS5, PS4, & PS3), and PC (Windows 10 Computer). Compatible with Mac, tablet, mobile gaming with 3.5mm jack. Perfect for gaming, streaming video, Steam & Discord

POWERFUL PRO AUDIO ー Designed to deliver precision stereo sound with 50mm HD Drivers. Compatible with 3D Audio on PS5 for the best spatial sound

NOISEーCANCELING BOOM MIC ー For crystal clear voice chat audio. Flip up to mute microphone on the fly

ALLーDAY COMFORT ー Ultraーlightweight design, durable frame, over ear memory foam cushions. Onーear audio controls for quick changes. Bright white color. Great gift for holidays, Christmas, birthdays, and more

NEXTーGEN GAMING ー Tuned for top games like Far Cry 6, Horizon Zero, God of War, Call of Duty (COD) Modern Warfare / Black Ops / Vanguard, Battlefield, Rainbow 6, Final Fantasy, Fortnite, or Last of Us