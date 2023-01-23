TEMI Toddler Toys for 3 4 5 6 Years Old Boys Diecast Construction Toys Car【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

KIDS CONSTRUCTION VEHICLE TOYS SET Equipped with 1 x foldable play mat 1 x multifunction transport cars 1 x forklift 1 x bulldozer 1 x road roller 1 x excavator 1 x cement truck 1 x dump truck and a set of road signs. It is highly recommended for kids aged 3 and above to create endless happy times!

SIMULATION SCENE PLAY MAT This carpet is made of soft nonwoven fabric environmentally friendly foldable storage and increase the friction with the ground make the vehicle smoothly on it. Carpet shows us a colorful real scene including roads buildings playgrounds etc. clear pattern not easy to fade. It is large enough for 2 to 4 child players to spend hours of gaming fun together. Active Carpet Size 32X 27.

ENRICH EARLY EDUCATION KNOWLEDGE Our upgraded version of the construction toys set has a good early education function. Through the 4 buttons on the front of the truck your child will see cool lights hear the sound of the vehicle starting the sound of the horn the realistic police sound and the pleasant music. It is very suitable for parentchild education and cultivate childrens imagination and creativity. There is a need for 2 AAA batteries not included.

MULTIPURPOSE TOY CARS There are 12 parking spaces on both sides of this transport vehicle which is convenient for children to store diecast cars. There is a hidden handle on the top of the truck children can change the venue at any time to continue the game. Very suitable for indoor games and outdoor toys.

KIDS PERFECT GIFT Our cars toy set is made of highquality ABS ecofriendly plastic and zinc alloy. Pass the US toy standard CPSIA & ASTM test. Equipped with exquisite gift boxes It can be used as birthday cake decoration enlightenment education props Christmas gifts Thanksgiving gifts Birthday gifts etc.