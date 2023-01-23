『Piececool 3D Puzzles for Adults Palace Lantern DIY 3D Metal Models KitChine【2025年の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月04日 15時 55分に出品され04月04日 15時 55分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,526円に設定されています。現在946件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。埼玉県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|Piececool 3D Puzzles for Adults Palace Lantern DIY 3D Metal Models KitChinese Traditional Culture 3D Models Puzzle Fidget Toys Hobbies for Men Great Christmas Birthday Gifts257 Pcs
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| EXQUISITE HOME DECORATION The metal craft kit is not only functional and interesting but also beautifully designed! Great Gifts for Thanksgiving Day Birthday Christmas Day Fathers Day Back to School Day. A truly unique metal handicrafts piece on your desks bookshelves or nightstand.
FUN TO ASSEMBLE & CHALLENGING 3D metal puzzles are suitable for teenagers and adults aged 16+. Making a metal model kit is challenging and may take over 8 hours depending on your speed and patience. After hours dedicated working and completed your own amazing handcraft you will get a strong sense of accomplishment and stress relief.
FAMILY TIME Thrill the entire family and provide fun and entertainment piecing this DIY metal puzzle model kit together. Building this 3D Puzzle models can be worthy for the family to complete together. Believe us this is an unforgettable family time and it will inspire and promote your childs ability to plan and build structure like a real architect or engineer.
DETAILED INSTRUCTION Our 3D metal models are made of superior stainless steel and all metal parts would be easily clipped no glue or solder need during assembly. Also the educational toy comes with very detailed instruction. Follow the steps shown in the instructions and you will build the metal art craft set correctly.
DIY TOOL KITS REQUIRED Assembling tools are recommended but not included. Parts can be easily cut off the sheets. Clipper and needle nose pliers are the recommended tool for bending and twisting the connecting tabs.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
8711868722899
商品コード
YS0000028537726834
落札価格8526円
946 入札履歴
終了
