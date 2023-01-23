『90 PCs Farm Party Decorations， Fiesec Farm Animal Themed Birthday Party Dec【年末の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月23日 06時 29分に出品され03月23日 06時 29分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,526円に設定されています。現在25件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。徳島県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
お取り寄せ商品につき、お客様への発送まで2-3週間を頂戴しております
|商品名
|90 PCs Farm Party Decorations， Fiesec Farm Animal Themed Birthday Party Decorations Backdrop Balloon Arch Garland Banner Tablecloth Cake Cupcake Topper Barn Animals Red Yellow
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
|? AN ADORABLE FARM BIRTHDAY PARTY ? Are you planning a farm birthday party for your kid Choose this farm party decoration wisely then. The lovely backdrop and tablecloth bring the farm theme to life. The adorable walking farm animal balloons are full of a farm vibe and are sure to make your kids laugh.br? FARM PARTY DECORATIONS INCLUDES - 1 x backdrop | 1 x ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’ banner | 50 x 12’ yellow latex balloons | 15 x 12’ cow print latex balloons | 5 x 5’ yellow latex balloons | 5 x 5’ red latex balloons | 1 x cow walking foil balloon | 1 x rooster walking foil balloon | 1 x duck walking foil balloon | 1 x ping walking foil balloon | 2 x 18’ farm foil balloons | 1 x table cloth | 6 x cupcake topper | balloon strip | glue dots | ribbonsbr? EXCELLENT CHOICE ? This excellent pack with all you want for your party. It helps you to save time and money. All products are made of high-quality material， no smell， and environmental protection. Some of the decorations could be reused for the Gender Reveal， Baby Shower， Themed Party， Bridal Shower， Anniversary... Click to have this excellent setbr? EASY & FUN TO ASSEMBLE ? Helping you easy to decorate is our pleasure. Most of the decorations are pre-assembled. There is a roll of balloon strips and glue dots in the bundle. You can decorate according to the effect picture， or DIY to create a unique party. Either way， this farm-themed party will be an unforgettable memory for everyone at your partybr? 100% SATISFACTORY SERVICE ? We want you to be happy and satisfied when you receive our product. If you need any assistance or you have any unhappiness， please let us know. We will issue a refund within 24 hours. br - click FS to find more various party decorations -
税関で開封される可能性がございます
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000021739136672
