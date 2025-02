Star Wars Clone Pilot Hawk The Clone Wars Toy 6-Inch-Scale Collectible Acti【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

50th Anniversary Black Series 6-inch-scale

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection

LOOK FOR OTHER FIGURES FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Look for movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Age 4+