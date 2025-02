McFarlane Toys DC Direct Page Punchers 7 Figure with Comic Aquaman Wave【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Incredibly detailed 7” scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Black Manta is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

Black Manta includes removable wrist swords spear and base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers