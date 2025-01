ハリーポッター フィギュア グッズ |Wizarding World ハリーポッター， Interactive Magical Dobby Elf D【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

HARRY POTTER INTERACTIVE MAGICAL DOBBY: Sounds, phrases and movements bring Dobby the iconic house-elf to life! Featuring soft silicone ears and a sock, this 8.5in Dobby doll is a must-have for Wizarding World fans!

OVER 35 SOUNDS AND PHRASES: Squeeze Magical Dobby’s hand to see how he responds! His eyes, ears, head, and arms move as he interacts with you. Hear sounds and phrases straight from the movies!

RECOGNIZES SOCK: Present Dobby with the included sock ? he knows when it’s placed in his hand. He blinks and reacts with more sounds, moving his head and ears while lifting his arms up and down!

A GREAT GIFT: Magical Dobby and ハリーポッター toys (each sold seパラtely) are perfect birthday gifts, Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers! Dobby speaks English or French; includes 4 AAA batteries.

Includes: 1 Magical Dobby, 1 Sock, 1 Shirt, 1 Instruction Sheet

Covered by the Spin Master 車e Commitment. See below for full details

