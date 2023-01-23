Atomic Mass Games Asmodee Star Wars Legion Lando Calrissian Expansion Ta【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Complement your Star Wars Legion with the Commander Lando Calrissian. The Rebel Alliance Commander can gain even more power through the battle with three command cards

Commanders an armed forces from the Star Wars universe and fights for supremacy. With this extension you can supplement a dispute force of the Rebel Alliance

Measure your tactical skill in this competitive tabletop game in short battles or epic battles that offer lots of fun and excitement

To play this expansion a basic game of Star Wars Legion is required. The basic game Star Wars Legion in German is suitable for this expansion

2 Players From 14+ Years Up to 140+ Minutes Playing Time per Game Game in German