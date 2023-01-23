『Tayogo Bone Conduction Headphones， Wireless Bluetooth Bone Conducting Earbu【お歳暮】』はヤフオクでから03月19日 14時 16分に出品され03月19日 14時 16分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,526円に設定されています。現在947件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。群馬県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Tayogo Bone Conduction Headphones， Wireless Bluetooth Bone Conducting Earbuds， Open Ear Headset with Mic， for Running， Cycling， Yoga-Blue
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?Bone Conduction Headphones & Open-Ear Headphones- Tayogo bone conduction technology use the ear bone part to hear the headset sound instead of ears， but in noisy places it is recommended to wear sponge earplugs we give away. S2 open-ear headphones design can keep you alert to your surroundings and avoiding danger while enjoying the bluetooth headphones.
?High-Fidelity Sound & 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones- Our open ear wireless headphones offer you premier sound quality for any music genre and feature a built-in mic for hands-free phone calls. Bluetooth 5.0 technology， the transmission is more stable and no lag， it is compatible with your ios， android.
?Durable & Comfortable- Bone Conduction Headphones weigh only 1oz， bone frame lightweight and strong toughness. It can be rotated 360 degrees， still remain intact. Flexible silicone on the zygomatic bone for prolonged wear， no pressure and comfort. The new technology of bone conduction provides a lightweight and comfortable sports headset experience.
?Multifunction Button & 200mAH Battery- Ear bone conduction headphones are equipped with multi-function button， easy controls to play， pause， skip， activate voice assistant， and answer calls. Built-in 200 mAh large capacity rechargeable battery with up to 360 hours of standby time， 8 hours of talk time and only 2 hours of charging time.
?Packing List & Warranty Service- Package included : 1*Tayogo S2 Bluetooth Headphones， 1*USB Charging Cable， 2*Sponge Earplugs， 1*Manual. In addition， every Tayogo items are under two years warranty. If you have any questions， please feel free to contact us and we will provide a post-sales guarantee for the order according to your needs until you are satisfied.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0778716885425
商品コード
YS0000047439515279
