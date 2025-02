Disney Princess Disneys Raya and The Last Dragon Color Splash Raya and Sis【2024年最新】

商品コメント

INSPIRED BY DISNEYS RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON: Designed by Hasbro, this Raya doll and Sisu Dragon were inspired by their characters in the Disney animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon

SWIMMING ACTION: Kids can recreate swimming scenes like in the movie as they move the Sisu Dragon toy around in water, and her tail sways back and forth

SISU DRAGON TOY IS 2 FEET LONG: Inspired by Disneys Raya and the Last Dragon movie, the Sisu Dragon toy is approximately 26 inches long

MAGICAL COLOR REVEAL AGAIN AND AGAIN: When Color Splash Raya and Sisu are dipped in warm water, accents on them change colors

SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING: Ships in simple, recyclable packaging that’s easy to open and frustration free