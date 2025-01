Glitter Girls ? 14 Fashion Doll ? Turquoise Hair ? Poseable Arms & Legs ?【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

14" Fashion Doll Duckie: bright turquoise eyes with long eyelashes, cute beauty mark, and long, silky, turquoise hair thats fun to brush, style, and accessorize

Poseable: arms and legs bend and rotate to easily change outfits and strike fun poses with friends

Accessorize with Bright Colors: features 4 colored hair elastics, 4 hair clips, orange hair extension with studded hair bow, and hairbrush.

Fun Fashion: wears a tie-dye top with a sunshine print, cute skirt with a pleated trim and emoji motif, heart-themed socks, and glitter shoes.

Mix & Match: outfit has easy-open closures to quickly put on and remove; compatible with most 14-inch dolls, outfits, and accessories.