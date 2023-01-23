『Glitter Girls ? 14 Fashion Doll ? Turquoise Hair ? Poseable Arms & Legs ?【年末の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月30日 11時 01分に出品され03月30日 11時 01分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,526円に設定されています。現在454件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。愛知県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Glitter Girls ? 14" Fashion Doll ? Turquoise Hair ? Poseable Arms & Legs ? Tie-Dye Outfit ? Duckie
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| 14" Fashion Doll Duckie: bright turquoise eyes with long eyelashes， cute beauty mark， and long， silky， turquoise hair thats fun to brush， style， and accessorize
Poseable: arms and legs bend and rotate to easily change outfits and strike fun poses with friends
Accessorize with Bright Colors: features 4 colored hair elastics， 4 hair clips， orange hair extension with studded hair bow， and hairbrush.
Fun Fashion: wears a tie-dye top with a sunshine print， cute skirt with a pleated trim and emoji motif， heart-themed socks， and glitter shoes.
Mix & Match: outfit has easy-open closures to quickly put on and remove; compatible with most 14-inch dolls， outfits， and accessories.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0062243449756
商品コード
YS0000047439038412
落札価格8526円
454 入札履歴
終了
