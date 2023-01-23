Glitter Girls ? 14 Fashion Doll ? Turquoise Hair ? Poseable Arms & Legs ?【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

14" Fashion Doll Duckie: bright turquoise eyes with long eyelashes， cute beauty mark， and long， silky， turquoise hair thats fun to brush， style， and accessorize

Poseable: arms and legs bend and rotate to easily change outfits and strike fun poses with friends

Accessorize with Bright Colors: features 4 colored hair elastics， 4 hair clips， orange hair extension with studded hair bow， and hairbrush.

Fun Fashion: wears a tie-dye top with a sunshine print， cute skirt with a pleated trim and emoji motif， heart-themed socks， and glitter shoes.

Mix & Match: outfit has easy-open closures to quickly put on and remove; compatible with most 14-inch dolls， outfits， and accessories.