『KODATEK 960 Pcs Building Blocks Set， Educational STEM Building Toys for Kid【2025年の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月30日 03時 41分に出品され03月30日 03時 41分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,526円に設定されています。現在622件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。山形県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|KODATEK 960 Pcs Building Blocks Set， Educational STEM Building Toys for Kids Brain Development & Hands-On Ability Improvement， Construction Toy for Preschool and Kindergarten Boys & Girls Aged 3+
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| 【Upgrade Your Building Experience】Weve made some improvements to our building blocks to provide a better experience for your child. Our blocks are now larger， smoother， and burr-free， making them safer and more aesthetically pleasing. The upgraded structure ensures that the blocks fit together more securely， allowing your child to can easily building exciting and more solid 3D structures within minutes.
【Excellent Value with Large Quantity】: 960pcs large number of building blocks entertain your child for hours with this versatile and creative toy. Suitable for all ages， its a great way to spend quality time with kids and family. Its perfect for playing in classroom， outdoors， indoors. also different colors building blocks allow Your child to build more models， such as castles， robots， cars， butterfly， flowers and more.
【Safe and Sturdy】: With a storage bag， you can easily put the toys into the bag to avoid losing. Made of non-toxic plastic， the KODATEK building block set is ASTM US compliant， ensuring that it is free from BPA， lead， heavy metal， and phthalates and meets all necessary safety regulations.
【Fun and Educational STEM Toys】: Encourage your childs creativity with this colorful building block set. It helps to cultivate spatial relationships， 3D spatial imagination， and eye-hand coordination. This building block set promotes STEM education， which is essential for success in todays ever-changing environment.
【Ideal Gift for Boys and Girls】: Our building block set is perfect for children of all ages， making it an ideal gift for birthdays， Christmas， or any special occasion. This toy will never go out of style and will provide your child with years of entertainment and learning opportunities， Order yours now and give your kids an activity theyll love!
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000046039170093
落札価格8526円
622 入札履歴
終了
