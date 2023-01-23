208 PCS Art Supplies，Drawing Art Kit for Kids Girls Boys Teens Artist， Art【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

[ Deluxe Art Kits ] - This art set includes 24-crayons， 48-oil pastels， 18-water color cakes，12-markers， 24-fine markers， 24-colored pencils，10-drawing paper. 40-origami paper， 1-coloring book， 1-safety scissors. Great drawing supplies for kids ages 6-12 years old and up， which can promote creativity and self-expression. Great for teaching hand eye coordination for autistic children.

[ Easy to Use ] - Double sided pop-up easel inside allowing more than 1 child to play together， making it easy for your young artist to draw anywhere， or share with friends or family. Each item comes neatly packed in one case， allows your kids to store and transport them without any hassle. Take them on-the-go for travelling， vacations， friends house and more! This art kits keeps kids away from mobile phone and tablets， reduce screen time effectively.

[ Rich Colors， Safe & Non-Toxic ] - No need to worry about toxicity with our drawing sets. We pay attention to quality and childrens health， the drawing kit is made from premium environmental protection materials， non-toxic and odorless. so your kids can paint and play safely. It is an ideal gift for children on Christmas， Children’s Day， Easter， Thanksgiving， Birthdays， Holiday Gifts， Activity party.

[ Appliable Both for Home & Class ] - This art case can be used by parents and teachers to teach kids learning drawing， coloring and painting， release all of your kids inspirations and thoughts in a much more interesting way， especially helpful for kids to develop concentration capability.

[ 90 Days Money Back ] - Are you still hesitant to choose birthday or Christmas gifts for your boys and girls? We design every part to the highest quality standards， and to nurture minds and hearts. But as long as you have any dissatisfaction， we guarantee 100% return and 100% refund.