Straw Constructor Toys STEM Building Toys 600Pcs Straw Toy Interlocking Pla【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

?Fun & Educational Preschool Toys:Educational learning toys for3 4 5 6 7 8+years old boys and girls，The imaginative kindergarten toys. And this straw building toys is classroom toys education toys， Indoor activity， early learner tool， Preschool learning toys， collaboration teamwork toys， which exercise boys and girls engineering skills， mathematics， structure， reasoning and imagination.

?600PCS Straws Building Toy : Upgraded accessories in 2023 Colorful straw connectors Toys. adding wheels and multi-directional connectors， can build most shapes in childrens imagination. STEM toys for creative 4D building blocks can assemble various shapes such as airplanes，cruise ships deformed cars castles robots animals etct. A great STEM building toy will be favorite gift toys for children.

?Imaginative Gift Toy with Storage Box: This straw building block with storage box is most suitable for outdoor or indoor multiple people to learn and play together. educational STEM toy Childrens Training Center and classrooms. Perfect birthday gift for preschool children， house building games， etc.

?Share With Friends toys: There are a sufficient number of 600PCS， building toys for multiple children can play indoors or outdoors in collaboration， Toys that increase the friendship and social interaction of children.

?High Quality Toy: It has CPSIA and ASTM certificates. It is a product that has passed international safety inspection and certification. We use the latest research and development of non-toxic， safe and environmentally friendly materials that do not contain bisphenol a to make construction toys.