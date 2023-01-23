『60 PCS Prefilled Easter Eggs， Easter Eggs with Toys Inside， Easter Basket S【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから04月21日 13時 17分に出品され04月21日 13時 17分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,526円に設定されています。現在771件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。広島県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|60 PCS Prefilled Easter Eggs， Easter Eggs with Toys Inside， Easter Basket Stuffers， Easter Eggs Fillers， Bulk Easter Eggs with Mini Pop Keychain， Plastic Easter Egg Filled with Squishy Toys Dinosaur Toys， Easter Gift Party Favors for Kids
| ?【Safe and Premium Material】Our carefully selected and developed products are made of safe and high quality materials， in line with U.S.toy safety standards， we take into account the safety of children at the same time can make them play more enjoyable， I hope is a good choice for childrens Easter toys.
?【Easter Basket Stuffers】This Easter egg toy set include 60 pcs 2.36*1.57 inch Easter eggs， 24 pcs Easter themed mini pop keychains， 24 pcs mini dinosaur toys， 12 pcs Squishy Toys， each small toy can be pre-filled inside the eggs as Easter basket stuffers，which will make the children have fun and give a great surprise for them when easter eggs hunt outdoors.
?【Mini pop Fidget Toy】You will get corlorful mini bubble keychains with designs of chickens， eggs， carrots， bunnies， flowers， butterflies and other iconic Easter elements in 12 different styles of 24pcs in total，It can effectively relieve anxiety and stress and help restore mood. It is idea for people with autism， the ADHD， the elderly， children and adults who need to relieve stress.
?【Ideal Easter Gifts】60 PCS Easter eggs and a variety of toys set combination with mini bubble keychain， dinosaur toys， cute squishy toys is perfect for Easter gifts for kids， but also as a prize for classroom exchange， or with family or good friends in the outdoor easter eggs hunt toys.
?【Satisfaction】Our mission is to make sure every customer enjoys a great Easter. If you have any problems about the product you have received， please feel free to contact us and we will be on standby to help you solve your problem.
