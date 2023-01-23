Mattel Pixar Interactables Jessie Talking Action Figure， 8.8-in Tall Highly【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Greeting Interactables characters from across the Pixar world， this Jessie talking action figure has something to say to everyone!

Dialogue ranges from movie-specific phrases between Jessie and others from the Toy Story gang， to friendy greetings and and encouraging new adventures with figures from other Disney and Pixar movies.

Highly posable， this 8.8-inch (22.4-cm) tall figure has multiple movable joints and movie-accurate detail in her cowgirl outfit and red braids so when shes not talking， she can be the western star of a Pixar display!

With Pixar heroes， villains and everything in between， kids can create a lively interactive collection! Each figure sold separately and subject to availability.

Makes a talkative gift for any Pixar fan ages 3 years and older. Battery-operated toy with battery included.