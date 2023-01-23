『Mattel Pixar Interactables Jessie Talking Action Figure， 8.8-in Tall Highly【2025年度カレンダ】』はヤフオクでから04月13日 04時 45分に出品され04月13日 04時 45分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,526円に設定されています。現在778件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。栃木県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|Mattel Pixar Interactables Jessie Talking Action Figure， 8.8-in Tall Highly Posable Movie Character Toy， Interacts with Other Figures， Kids Gift Ages 3 Years & Up
|マテル(MATTEL)
| Greeting Interactables characters from across the Pixar world， this Jessie talking action figure has something to say to everyone!
Dialogue ranges from movie-specific phrases between Jessie and others from the Toy Story gang， to friendy greetings and and encouraging new adventures with figures from other Disney and Pixar movies.
Highly posable， this 8.8-inch (22.4-cm) tall figure has multiple movable joints and movie-accurate detail in her cowgirl outfit and red braids so when shes not talking， she can be the western star of a Pixar display!
With Pixar heroes， villains and everything in between， kids can create a lively interactive collection! Each figure sold separately and subject to availability.
Makes a talkative gift for any Pixar fan ages 3 years and older. Battery-operated toy with battery included.
0887961936780
YS0000046036995223
落札価格8526円
778 入札履歴
終了
