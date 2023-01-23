『15 Pcs Halloween Mini Plush Toy 3.2 Inch Halloween Stuffed Toys Small Plush【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月29日 00時 40分に出品され03月29日 00時 40分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,526円に設定されています。現在482件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。石川県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|15 Pcs Halloween Mini Plush Toy 3.2 Inch Halloween Stuffed Toys Small Plush Stuffed Animal Mini Halloween Plush Toy for Halloween Party Favors Goodie Bag Fillers
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Sufficient Halloween Plush Toys: the package contains 15 pieces of mini Halloween stuffed toys in 5 different styles， 3 pieces per style， sufficient quantity and diverse styles to meet your various needs; And each one is approx. 8 cm/ 3.2 inches high， which is compact and portable to carry
Soft and Reliable Material: the mini Halloween plush toy is made of quality plush material， which is soft and comfortable to touch， not easy to fade or break， lightweight， reusable and long lasting
Cute Cartoon Design: the mini Halloween stuffed animals adopt cartoon design with different appearances， there are one eyed， binocular， multi eyed designs， funny and lovely; And each Halloween plush has a hanging ring， which makes you easy to hang anywhere
Interesting and Eye Catching Gifts: the mini Halloween toys with nice workmanship can be applied as nice gifts for your families， relatives， etc.， suitable for Halloween party， birthdays， class rewards， holiday prizes and so on
Warm Tip: the plush Halloween toy will have a certain amount of extrusion after vacuum packaging， and it can be restored by repeated kneading or steam from an ironing machine
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000046036980223
落札価格8526円
482 入札履歴
終了
