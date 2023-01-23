『IROO Kids Karaoke Machine Toy， Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone a【年末の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから04月29日 10時 16分に出品され04月29日 10時 16分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,526円に設定されています。現在160件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。北海道からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|IROO Kids Karaoke Machine Toy， Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone and Controllable LED Lights， Portable Speaker Christmas Birthday Home Party for All Smartphone (Pink)
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| 【KIDS KARAOKE MACHINE】IROO karaoke machine is designed for kids. It comes with wired microphones， a phone holder and LED lights. It’s lightweight and you can take it anywhere. Enjoy your karaoke experience with your little one wherever you go!
【RECHARGEABLE BATTERY】There is a rechargeable battery inside the karaoke machine， which can work continuously for more than 6 hours after being fully charged， super long time， super long joy.
【3 LED LIGHTS MODE】IROO karaoke speaker with multicolored LED lighting effects can brighten the party， making the atmosphere of the party dynamic and boisterous. IROO LED light has three adjustable modes， which can make the lighting effect change with the rhythm of the music.
【70 DEOM SONGS AND 20 DRUM RHYTHM】This karaoke machine include 70 demo songs as well as 20 drum rhythm they can jam out to! Easy to use buttons (on/off， play/pause， previous/next song， volume， LED on/off， Bluetooth) Grab a mic and let your talent shine through!
【WONDERFUL GIFT IDEA】This kids karaoke machine is everything your child has ever dreamed of! Gift for children， inspire their self-confidence， courage， exercise their language skills and interact with the family. Rock their world with an epic kids karaoke player! Whether you’re looking for a birthday present， Christmas gift， or just-because treat for girls and boys， this karaoke microphone toy is sure to thrill， entertain， and create lasting memories.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0645249275569
商品コード
YS0000046036893042
落札価格8526円
160 入札履歴
終了
