6RPM Rotating Motor with LED Lights and Party Lights with Remote Control， E【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

|商品名
|6RPM Rotating Motor with LED Lights and Party Lights with Remote Control， Electric 4 Colors Mirror Ball Motor RGB Disco Ball Lamps Sound Activated Disco Light for Home Room Birthday DJ Birthday Club
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| Suitable for 3 Sizes Disco Balls: the disco ball mount is widely suitable for shiny disco balls of different sizes， namely 6 inches， 8 inches and 12 inches (not included); You can easily install it on the ceiling with some screws (not included)， which will work well with the disco ball， glittering and eye catching
Multiple Lighting and Controlling Modes: our disco ball rotator is available in 2 modes， including LED lighting while motor rotating， sound activated LED shining while rotating; And the RGB disco ball has 3 control modes， namely sound activated， automatic mode and remote control， and 7 different lighting modes， you can choose the proper mode to use according to actual needs
Convenient to Apply: the 6RPM rotating motor with LED Lights is operated by 3AA battery (not included)， allowing your guests and friends to fully enjoy the brilliant visual effect of the mirror ball; The sound activated party light can be fixed on a flat place stably， plug in and apply， time saving and effective
Create a Joyous and Festive Atmosphere: the LED disco ball is appliable for a variety of occasions， such as DJ， band， bar， club， birthday party， wedding， stage， banquet， nightclub and more， offering beautiful and bright lights， leaving an unforgettable memory
Considerate Package for Night Party: the package contains a disco ball motor and a disco ball light， lightweight and portable， with dazzling and colorful lights， ideal supplies for cheering and exciting occasions， able to create a gorgeous atmosphere
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000046036893008
