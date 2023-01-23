Large Balloon Arch kit with Heavy Base ，Great BirthdayChristmasNew Years Ev【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

【STEADY& HIGH QUALITY】The balloon arch kit contains 15pcs fiber pole，also equipped with 2 plastic base，firm and durable.In order to make the balloon arch more stable， we also equipped with 2 water injection bag. In the end， each column base is very stable.

【LARGE BALLOON ARCH】This tool can be used to create a beautiful balloon arch that can be used to decorate a birthday party and create a surprise party backdrop.

【ADJUSTABLE&REUSABLE】About 8.5FT Tall &12.5Ft Wide， the size of balloon arch stand can be adjusted by adjusting the number of fiber pole.Reusable， economical and environmentally friendly.

【EASY TO ASSEMBLE】Its easy to install.Use the 60 balloon flower clips in the kit to make balloon garland. Approximately 200 (20% quantity variation based on individual needs) balloons are required. 10-12inch balloons are recommended.

【PARTY DECOR】We appreciate your support and your satisfaction is our first priority.