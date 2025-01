FINGER TEN Golf Alignment Stick Holder Swing Practice Plate Plane 360° Adju【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

The Practice Plate The Swing Plate Is The Base Plate For Fixing The Alignment Sticks Which Is A Very Useful Golf Training Aid.

Useful Golf Training Aid This Swing Board Is Portable And Versatile And Can Be Set To Any Angle You Need. Can Be Used With Most Alignment Sticks.

Suitable For All Golfers This Practice Plate Is Designed To Help Anyone Play Golf And Is A Valuable Tool For Golfers Of All Levels. It Can Be Used On Any Surface You Can Train In Training Grounds Courts At Home Or Wherever You Want.

Well Packaged in Good Condition You Will Receive A 360 Adjustable Practice Plate Packaged Well in Good Condition. Each Package Includes 1 Practice Plate Alignment Sticks Not Included.

No Risk and Buy with Confidence All Our Products are Eligible for Amazon 30 Days Return and Change Policy. So You Can Buy Our Products without Any Worry.