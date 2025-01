Libin Women’s Golf Pants Quick Dry Hiking Pants Lightweight Work Ankle Dres【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

Lightweight, quickーdry, breathable material for added comfort. Water Resistant finish supplies protection from light rain

4ーway stretch fabric offers mobility and allows active motion during the golf swing

4 POCKETS: 2 easyーaccess front, 2 secure back

Ribーknit waistband for improved fit. Ankleーlength pants allow more airflow

Ideal for golf, work, business, commuting, travel, walking and lounge