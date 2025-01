★送料・関税無料★Panasonic Bikini Trimmer and Shaver for Women with 4 Attachments f【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

2-in-1 Bikini Trimmer and Bikini Shaver: Made just for the bikini area, the Panasonic ES-WV60-S allows you to shave, trim or shape

Gentle Blades for Safe Grooming: Trimmer blades uses rounded edge to be extra-gentle on skin, and trimmer blades shaver foils are made using hypoallergenic stainless steel, for a comfortable trim or shave even on sensitive skin

Four Attachments: Dedicated shaver and trimmer heads let you keep yourself well-groomed however you want; bikini comb trims thicker hair; skin guard attachment keeps trimmer blade 1mm from skin, ensuring safety while grooming

Wet or Dry Convenience: Waterproof womens bikini trimmer allows you to groom wet, in the shower or bath, or dry, anytime

Perfectly Portable: Small, cordless design packs neatly in makeup bag for travel; no need to worry about chargers, this bikini line trimmer operates on 1-AA battery (not included)