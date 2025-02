Wazakura Ikebana Kenzan Flower Pin Frog， Made in Japan， Floral Arranging To【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Specification Made in Japan (Niigata Prefecture) | Size 2.4x2.4x0.82inch(61x61x21mm) | Weight 0.5lbs(247g) br Black Coated Kenzan Pin frog Size 1/16 (1.4mm) in diameter, 1/2 (13mm) in height | Number of Needles 168 br Black Coating Matches with a darker colored vase and makes kenzan less noticeable Easy to maintain Stain-resistant br Removable Rubber Gasket Rubber gasket prevents scratches/or damage to your vase br Hold Upright Keeps/stabilizes your flowers upright and in position, while allowing water and nutrient absorption Keep Water Clean Helps water to remain clear for a longer time