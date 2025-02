2 Hounds Design Freedom No Pull Dog Harness Adjustable Gentle Comfortable【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

ENJOY MORE WALKS Easy to use & comfortable to wear four adjustment points plus Swiss Velvet lining prevents rubbing

BETTER CONTROL Two connections give you better training results with your dog

TRAIN WITH EASE Recommended by veterinarians trainers and dog behaviorists worldwide helps you train your dog.

MADE IN THE USA Stainless steel hardware and super strong nylon webbing.

CHEWING WARRANTY Chewing replacement warranty offered by 2 Hounds Design.