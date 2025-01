Smith Optics Vogue Unisex Snow Goggle - Fuschia， Red Sol-X Mirror【お歳暮】

商品コメント

VISION: Cylindrical Carbonic-x lens for clarity and impact resistance with built-in Airflow technology for active ventilation, Fog-X anti-fog inner lens for fog-free performance

FIT: Extra Small Fit; Available in Low Bridge Fit, Dual-slide strap for easy size adjustment, Responsive Fit frame adjusts to your face for a precise, comfortable fit

INTEGRATION: Designed for ultimate integration with Smith helmets for maximum comfort, venting and fog-free performance, Two-layer DriWix face foam wicks moisture for a fog-free fit, Ultra-wide, silicone-backed strap stays put

Red Sol-X Mirror lens: Dark sienna brown, Sol-X base lens tint with a multi-layer red mirror cuts glare and reduces eye fatigue in bright sunny conditions.. VLT = 17% (Lower VLT rated lenses are good for bright, sunny days, whereas higher rated lenses are best in cloudy or low light situations)

Includes microfiber goggle bag