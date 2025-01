North Star Games Wits & Wagers Board Game | Vegas Edition， Kid Friendly Par【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

BestーSelling Party Game ー Bring the excitement of Vegas into your home with the newest edition of the bestーselling party game in history

Easy to Learn ー Read a question. Just write down your best guess. Place your bets. Whose guess is closest to the correct answer? Collect your winnings. Cheer like you just hit the jackpot

More Ways to Play ー All new questions. The new felt mat offers more ways to bet

Play with Many Players ー Play with 5 to an unlimited number of players. Perfect to play in teams

Includes ー 27"x11" Felt Betting Mat, 80 Cardboard Chips, Over 200 Questions, 14 Betting Tokens, 7 Dryーerase Pens, 7 Dryーerase Player Boards, 2 Blockers, 1 Rules Manual