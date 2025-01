スキップホップ SKIP HOP Baby Car Mirror， Silver Lining Cloud Entertainment Mirror【2024年最新】

商品コメント

Entertain, soothe and keep an eye on baby with our cute backseat baby mirror. Featuring music, white noise sounds and multicolor lights, the sweet cloud design also includes a remote control so it’s easy to adjust depending on baby’s (and your) needs

2 modes: Soothe & Entertain featuring 8 songs, 3 white noise sounds and multicolor light shows and includes remote control with visor clip

Attaches to most vehicle headrests with multiーangle pivot for easy adjustability and provides a wideーangle view of baby

Crashーtested shatterproof mirror

Size (inches): 14.45L x 2.75W x 10.31H; (cm): 36.7L x 7W x 26H