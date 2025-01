ジャストプレイ Just Play Barbie 28ーInch Best Fashion Friend Star Power Doll and Ac【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

This product ships in packaging that reveals whats inside and cannot be hidden.

Includes: 28ーinch Barbie doll.

Barbie is a Star: The Barbie 28ーinch Best Fashion Friend Doll is the perfect sized companion for little fashionista preschoolers.

Enchanting Ombre: Barbie’s starry dress is crafted from shimmery tulle fabrics with illusionary details. She completes her ensemble with a white headband and purple booties.

Limitless Hairstyling Potential: Barbie’s brown hair can be restyled into fancy updos, sleek ponytails, braids, and more.

More Barbie, More Fun: Barbie’s outfit is removeable, and compatible with other 28ーinch Best Fashion Friend Dolls. Collect multiple dolls to increase the storytelling potential.

A Stylish Gift for Little Fashionistas: Barbie 28ーinch Best Fashion Friend Dolls make wonderful holiday gifts for kids and Barbie fans ages 3 years and up.

ジャストプレイ Just Play is a leading manufacturer of toys for kids of all ages. We hope your child enjoys our products ranging from cute plushie stuffed animals, dolls, styling heads, dress up and pretend play, vehicles, and figures and playsets.