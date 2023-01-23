Madame Alexander Hugs and Giggles Doll 14 Inch【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

13inch toddler doll is ready to play! Engage your childs imagination through doll play. Softbodied play doll with vinyl head and limbs encourages interactive nurturing play.

Doll can suck her finger or thumbs and has a light skin tone and blue deco eyes. She is dressed in a pink tunic with ruffle floral leggings floral bib and floral headwrap. Wipes clean with a damp cloth.

Love Is In The Details Our baby dolls are made to be played with safely and comfortably with soft bodies and nontoxic materials. Realistic details like soft eye lashes are crafted to delight

Empowering Girls Kids toys like the lifelike dolls we offer inspire creativity nurturing and kindness. Madame Alexander offers every child perfect baby doll of their own

Made with Love in the Details With nearly 100 years of toymaking innovation Madame Alexanders mission is to create quality dolls that deliver invaluable play experiences and inspire passion in collectors