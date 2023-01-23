Ninyoon 4K WiFi Microscope for iPhone Android PC 501000X USB Digital Micros【お歳暮】

商品コメント

First 4K WiFi MicroscopeAs an expert in digital microscopes for decades we are pleased to announce that the worlds first 4K 3840x2160P wireless home microscope has come out and debuted on the Amazon platform only.

Broad CompatibilityExcept 4K resolution we also overcome the insurmountable problem of compatibility to make it work with any smart devices. Be compatible with iOS iPhone iPad Android Phones and tablets iMac Mac mini/Pro MacBook Air/Pro Windows XP 7 8 10 11 and even Linux Chrome OS system. Work wirelessly on cellphone and wireconnect to work on PC. If your phone screen does not support 4K3840x2160P it will only display the highest pixel supported by the screen.

Wide Angle + Long Focal LengthWe have added several practical features like wide angle and long focal length to suit the needs of different usage demands. For coin collections the wide angle allows to easily obtain the whole object in screen. For electric welding the telephoto can keep the microscope away from the circuit board to free up more space for electric welding.

Home Usage MicroscopeWe recommend that every family is equipped with such a microscope as it is good for all ages people. It is good for collectors to identify coins cashes stamps and diamonds as well as worker to weld circuit boards and plant jobs. Besides it is good for students and teacher for their nature course. It is also helpful for inspections of skin pores and scalp.

Reliable Service As a professional microscope producer and seller Ninyoon has established timely communication and reliable aftersales service. Any quality issues will only be replaced by new replacement.