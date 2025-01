Robocar Poli [2 Pack] Poli + Amber Transforming Robot Toys， 4 Transformabl【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

? SUPER TRANSFORMING ACTION FIGURE: POLI & AMBER, Police car and Ambulance that can transform into robot.

? CAR+ROBOT+HERO: 4 inches tall in ROBOT mode. | Real working wheels (propeller) | No batteries required | Made for preschool Robocar POLI fans age 3+

? EASY TO TRANSFORM: Transforms from car (helicopter) to robot hero in just 3-4 easy steps.

? LEARNING AND FUN: Practices problem-solving and fine motor skills, Helps with hand-eye coordination.

? COLLECT THEM ALL: Bring all heroes home to your kids Collect super transforming Robocar rescue team "POLI, AMBER, ROY, HELLY, MARK, BUCKY and New characters" in Season 5 (Coming Coon)