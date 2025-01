ALACOO Table Lamp with USB and Outlets Power & Type C Charging Port， Touch【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

? Multifunctional Touch Lamp : Retractable neck,ON/OFF button switch located on base for convenience.Small enough to fit just about anywhere on the desk. Overall its a well made lamp that is a good fit for home office. br ? 3 Way Dimmable & Night Light : The lamp with usb ports and outlets has 3 levels of brightness( low - medium - high). Just tap the base, it goes brighter and brightest. Long press(Just 1 second)the base to control the top light, used as night light. The height of the light can be adjusted as needed. Proper comfortable brightness for reading/working/sleeping. br ? USB / Type-c / 2 AC Outlets Power Strips : You can use this desk light as a nightstand/desk charging station, charge for your phone,iPad and Kindle. It also has Surge Protector,Overload,Short-circuit,Over-current and Overheating protection for safety use. br ? Eye Caring Desk Lamp : The light is soft and steady. Choose the right light according to your needs, you can improve visual effects and avoid visual fatigue.If youre looking for a desk lamp or night table lamp, this is great Perfect for office, kids room, or college dorm. br ? Perfect design : 360 light lights up more places in the room. Touch switch at the base makes it easier to light up the lamp in the dark.Reasonable height and width make the table lamp stable without falling down.Dimensions: H: 13"/33cm - 20.4"/51.8cm.