Holisogn Tennis Bag Waterproof Durable Tennis Backpack with Extendable Shoe【2024年最新】

商品コメント

1@Extendable Shoe Compartment Design it’s an separated compartment which made at the bottom of the bag. Players can keep the extra sport shoes here to get away from the personal stuff.

2@Rackets Compartment with autolock zipper and fixing rope design it can hold 2 rackets very stably while walking or running. High quality fabric and padded design ensure the safety of your rackets.

3@Builtin Wet Pocket waterproof and odorsproof which is built in at the back of the bag. It’s an ideal compartment for sweaty clothes/towel/socks etc.

4@Three Stylish Front Pockets including one transparent balls holder tube one for phone/keys/cards/money one for tennis headband/towels/wristband/sweat band etc.

5@Middle Compartment with spacious space for laptop ipad power bank clean clothes towels socks caps sunglasses headphone and snacks etc.

6@Two Side Pockets combined with durable mesh and nylon material ensure long lasting use for water bottle or other accessories.

7@Adjustable shoulder strap and comfortable back padding offering a stable and happy using.