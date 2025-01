BraceAbility AFO Drop Foot Brace - Adjustable Dorsiflexion Soft Shoe Splint【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

TO CHOOSE YOUR SIZE - Use a soft, flexible tape measure to find the circumference around your ankle, in inches. Refer to the sizing chart pictured above to find your size.brFOR EVERYDAY WEAR - Fits any right or left laced shoe and in a variety of styles. The breathable ankle wrap is comfortable and barely noticeable throughout the day allowing you to continue on as normal.brADJUSTABLE DORSIFLEXION FIT - Easy to adjust bungee cords create a custom fit for optimal tension and relief while pulling your toes upwards at a 90 degree angle for better foot and toe position. Ankle strap wraps securely around your leg with the ability to adjust as you wish.brWORKS FOR A VARIETY OF CONDITIONS - Treatment for peroneal nerve injuries, foot drop, muscle dysmorphia, charcot marie tooth disease, diabetic neuropathy, plantar fasciitis, achilles tendonitis, cerebral palsy, ankle weakness and morebrSOFT & DURABLE SUPPORT - Made from medical-grade material designed to withhold daily wear for walking, working out or running errands. The soft foot-lifting technology eliminates discomforts and feels natural.