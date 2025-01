Diadora boys Cattura MD Jr Soccer FG Shoes， White/Gray， 6 Big Kid並行輸入品【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Rubber sole

Upper: Soft, polyurethane upper with a padded, brushed nylon ankle collar lining.

Insole: Fixed cotton and shock-absorbing EVA foam.

Outsole: Molded rubber outsole provides 14 studs to reduce pressure points on the young players feet. Studs placed slightly wider apart in the heel area to improve stability.

Great fitting shoe starting with your older toddler sizes up to your bigger kids.