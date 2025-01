ボーヌ プルミエ クリュ クロ デ フェーヴ [2019]シャンソン (赤ワイン)【新年の贈り物】

『ワイン・スペクテイター』より抜粋

評点:93点

飲み頃:飲み頃:2023〜2035年



Though concentrated, with cherry, currant and boysenberry flavors, this red is also sleek and vibrant, with bright acidity and refined tannins, showing excellent balance and length. Sandalwood and earth notes add detail. Best from 2023 through 2035. 45 cases imported.