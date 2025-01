リオハ ラ エストラダ [2015]テルモ ロドリゲス (赤ワイン)【年末の贈り物】

《ワイン・アドヴォケイト》243号より抜粋

パーカーポイント:94点

飲み頃:2019〜2028年



The 2015 La Estrada is from a vineyard that used to be the backbone in the blend of the Altos de Lanzaga (not produced anymore), where the high altitude provides freshness in warm years like 2015. It has some lactic and smoky notes and is a little creamy, even if there’s also a strong imprint from the chalky soils. 1,920 bottles.